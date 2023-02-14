The forward scored his first and second Rovers goals in his 28th appearance on Saturday, and will now be looking to start a run at home to Barrow on Tuesday.
His coach’s solution was to try not to make too big a deal of it in the 24-year-old's mind.
"All footballers go through spells, even ones at the very top, where they struggle at times for confidence," said Schofield. "He still had chances, he'd just not been converting them.
"It was probably weighing on him without him realising. You try to shrug it off but it probably dwells somewhere. Sometimes it's say nothing about it and not even train the finishing moments so it becomes instinctive because that's what goalscorers are.
"You train, you coach, you go through all the analysis but when players step on the pitch it's almost a sub-conscious thing, reacting to the moment, that's where I want the players to be. That's definitely the situation with Luke.
"It can ease your mind (as coach) a little bit when you coach the players to help them rectify problems.
"You need to have a feel for when to step away from it."
Schofield has no fresh injuries as he looks to build on Doncaster's first back-to-back league clean sheets in more than two years, and win three consecutive games for the first time as coach.
"We need to use the squad as much as possible but I don't really like to talk about fatigue and freshness, I believe it's more of a mentality thing,” he said.
"I do think there's a psychological element but I understand it's demanding physically."
Last six games: Doncaster Rovers WWLLLW; Barrow LDLLDWReferee: T Kirk (Manchester)Last time: Doncaster Rovers 2 Barrow 1, November 17, 1998, Conference