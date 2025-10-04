Kemi Badenoch tells Sheffield Wednesday fans the regulator 'won't fix football'
Owls supporters are hopeful that when the regulator is in place, they will be able to bring an end to Dejphon Chansiri’s chaotic reign as Sheffield Wednesday owner.
For the fifth time in the last seven months, Chansiri has failed to pay Wednesday’s senior players on time, with non-football staff understood to have been given a part-payment of just £1,000 of their September salaries.
Mrs Badenoch however voted against bringing in the football regulator, and she told ITV Calendar: “That's not what's going to fix football in our country.
“Getting the government involved in making laws around football is not going to make football better.
“We do know that there are many clubs and many teams that have not been doing well.
“There are other solutions for that.”
The Tory leader said she will use her party’s conference starting on Sunday in Manchester to show voters “that we’re the only party that can deliver a stronger economy and stronger borders”.
She acknowledged the Tories were having a “tough time” after last year’s landslide general election defeat, dismal poll ratings and a string of defections to Reform UK.
But she struck a defiant tone, portraying herself as the right leader to revive what she called the “distressed asset” of a party.
Asked whether the comparison might dampen morale among her MPs ahead of the annual gathering, she said: “Not at all.
“I use a corporate analogy. When you have a distressed asset, you need a long-term strategy, not a short-term one, to fix it.
“And as we see in corporations that are turning themselves around, it’s not the quarterly earnings you look at. It is whether the strategy is going to deliver, an answer will deliver.
“So I’m staying the course.”
On her hopes for the conference, Mrs Badenoch said: “We are setting out how and why we are a credible alternative to Labour.
“Unemployment has risen every single month since Labour came into office. Inflation has nearly doubled since Labour came into office.
“People are crying out for solutions, and I’m going to show you we’re the only party that can deliver a stronger economy and stronger borders.”