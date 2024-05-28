Key Doncaster Rovers player agrees to new contract after strong finish to 2023-24
Like his new team, Molyneux had a difficult 2022-23 season after moving from Hartlepool United, finding the net just three times as Rovers finished 18th in League Two.
His travails continued into the second half of 2023, finding the net just twice, one of them in the Football League Trophy. But since the turn of the year the 26-year-old has added ten more, including a goal in the play-off semi-final against Crewe Alexandra which Doncaster ultimately lost on penalties after finishing the regular-season campaign in fifth. Molyneux scored his kick.
In all, Molyneux provided ten league assists last season.
It meant Rovers were keen to extend a contract due to run out next month, and Molyneux's re-signing is another morale boost for them after the Sunderland product had offers to move up the league ladder.
Rovers manager Grant McCann called it "a fantastic signing for the football club."
“I’m buzzing to be here and re-sign," said Molyneux. "I’ve been in constant contact with the gaffer and Cliff and I’m happy to finally get it done.
“You see how good we were at the end of the season. We’ve definitely got that to go again next year and I’m looking forward to seeing what happens.
“I’m here to get this club back to where it should be.”
Explaining why he was so pleased to keep Molyneux, McCann said: “Mols has been tremendous since I’ve been here – not just with what he does on the football pitch. He trains well, he’s a good person to have around the place.
“The boys love him, the fans love him and I think this is a great piece of business for us.”
Having gone from 22nd at the start of February to fifth at the end of April, Doncaster have huge momentum to take into next season. Molyneux’s signing just adds to the positivity after the early summer signings of Jordan Gibson and Joe Sbarra.
Almost as soon as Rovers went out of the play-offs, McCann was targeting automatic promotion for next season. Molyneux staying improves the chances.
