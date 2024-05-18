Key quartet leave Barnsley as Owls offer deals to seven players while Reds loanee is freed by Middlesbrough

TOP-SCORER Devante Cole, key midfielder Herbie Kane and captain Jordan Williams are to leave Barnsley at the end of their current deals this summer.

Another headline departure is left wing-back Nicky Cadden, whose deal also terminates next month.

The influential quartet are likely to receive plenty of interest from rival clubs during the summer window.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robbie Cundy will also leave, while one-year options have been triggered on the contracts of Ben Killip and Aiden Marsh. Matty Wolfe has been offered fresh terms.

Key Barnsley midfielder Herbie Kane, who will leave the Reds at the end of his current deal next month. Picture: Getty.

Meanwhile, Reds loanee Liam Roberts has officially been released by parent club Middlesbrough alongside Paddy McNair. Jamie Jones, whose deal is due to expire shortly, will remain at the club to receive treatment on a shoulder injury, with a view to extending his stay.

Sheffield Wednesday have offered contracts to seven senior players whose deals are due to expire shortly, including Barry Bannan, Liam Palmer and Josh Windass, while options have been exercised on the contracts of Callum Paterson and Marvin Johnson.

Alongside Bannan, Palmer and Windass, Cameron Dawson, Di’Shon Bernard, Dominic Iorfa and Will Vaulks have been offered fresh terms. The club remain hopeful that loanees James Beadle, Ike Ugbo and Ian Poveda will return.

