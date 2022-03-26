Any sort of victory against lowly King’s Lynn would do today for the Shaymen, although manager Pete Wild is preaching the value of patience.

The second-from-bottom Linnets – who have allowed centre-back Pierce Bird to join Halifax on loan for the rest of the season – are 10 points adrift of safety, but frustrated third-placed Town in the reverse fixture at The Shay before second-half goals from Matthew Warburton and Jack Vale secured victory.

Town boss Pete Wild, whose side were well-beaten at Wrexham on Tuesday night, said: “I think they will be a team who will try and frustrate us, like they did at our place.

“(They will) Try and negate what we are good at, and we will have to be patient to try and break them down and if we can, see what goals we can get from breaking them down.”

“I am sure they will try to frustrate the life out of us and we will need to deal with that.”

Town may have been second best in their midweek loss, but Wild should be secure in the knowledge that his side’s reaction to previous defeats already this season has been excellent with the Shaymen bouncing back on several occasions to setbacks.

He commented: “We put a lot into the last couple of weeks, we have got tired bodies, and we just need one more bounce out of them before we get to the end of the month.

“We are going to lose football matches, that is the nature of it. We’ve only lost seven all season.

“I don’t think it is a response (what is required), we have just gone five (wins) on the bounce.”