Kyle Hurst makes admission after his relieving moment for Doncaster Rovers plus Grant McCann on League Two table

THE relief was palpable for Kyle Hurst after his goalscoring contribution for Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just three minutes after coming on, the Brummie netted a fine leveller for the hosts against Crewe Alexandra, providing the finishing touch to a wonderful counter-attack in the 73rd minute.

It was a timely moment for the hosts and most certainly for Hurst, who found the net for the first time since March 2, while you have to go back to last year for the previous occasion that he had scored at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurst acknowledged: "I needed that…Pre-season, I was scoring a lot and I did need that goal to get off the mark and it’s going from here now. I’ve just got to keep doing it.

Doncaster Rovers goalscorer Kyle Hurst. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“Every game, I try and effect things somehow, even if I don’t score - by creating a goal or whatever.

"Every time I come on, I tell myself that I am going to effect this game.

"Training is really good and we are pushing each other day in day out with the competition and giving the manager decisions. “Pressure makes diamonds. It’s all good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the contribution from Hurst, manager Grant McCann, who was pleased with his side’s ‘tremendous response’ after going behind - if less so by Rovers’ concession when Max Conway put Alex in front on 56 minutes - said: "Hursty can do that and he can cause problems with his ability.

"He is having to wait patiently for his opportunity because of the form of (Jordan) Gibson and (Luke) Molyneux.

"Kyle is a really good player. But we’ve got four very good wide forwards there. That’s the competition we need and we didn’t have that last year. We have got people who can step in when people are not performing and the likes of Molyneux and Gibson know they have to keep performing.

"Both of them were also very good when Kyle came on.”

Despite having to settle for a draw, Rovers moved up to second spot after Saturday’s action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On whether that holds early significance, McCann, whose side are back in action at Swindon Town this weekend, added: "Listen, I’m not too bothered about the league table.

"It takes shape after about 20-odd games. But we showed last season that it doesn’t (matter).