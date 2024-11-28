Kyle Hurst says Doncaster Rovers' squad depth shows on training ground - and pushes him on

KYLE HURST thinks the benefits of Doncaster Rovers' deep squad is being felt first on the training ground, and is bringing the best out of him in matches.

Rovers have plenty of quality cover in most positions, allowing them to withstand the recent loss of both of their first-choice centre-backs. They have showcased it recently.

Two cup games in a week offers opportunities for fringe players to get more minutes but even in a League Two Yorkshire derby at Valley Parade last week, manager Grant McCann was at it, bringing in Hurst (pictured) as one of four changes and being rewarded with a man-of-the-match performance and both assists in a 2-1 win.

It was back to the bench in midweek as McCann made 10 changes in the Football League Trophy, but Hurst came off the bench to push his side over the line at Barnsley, with a goal and another assist.

If selected at Barrow in the FA Cup first round Hurst will be under pressure to keep it up or lose his place again, but that is how he likes it.

"The depth is really good and that makes the competition really good," he said. "It brings the best out of us, not just in games but training as well. It's healthy for the lads.

"Bromley (October's only defeat) was a bit different but we should have won that game. Most of the performances have shown how good a group we are.

"I was really pleased to continue on from the weekend (at Barnsley). I was pleased to come on, set up a goal and score.

COMPETITION: Doncaster Rovers player Kyle Hurst

"The start of the week has been good so far and then we'll push to get into the next round on Saturday. I'm looking forward to getting into the next round of the FA Cup."

One of Doncaster's best players in pre-season, Saturday at Valley Parade was Hurst's first league start of the season, but his performance at Oakwell suggests he is ready to make the most of his chance, and he’s seen from others that if he takes it, McCann will stick by him.

"I had a really good pre-season but that's football," said the 22-year-old. "All I can do when I get the opportunity is take it and I feel like I have done. Now it's about consistently doing that to stay in the team.

"That's the thing now, consistently performing for the team and for myself. I was really pleased with Bradford, that was big for me, a big game, I really enjoyed it and I enjoyed Tuesday"

McCann feels his options will be much better at Holker Street for Tuesday's game, which saw centre-back Tom Anderson return after a six-match suspension.

"We had a lot of players who needed minutes – Tom Anderson, Tom Nixon, Josh Emmanuel, Ben Close, Joe Ironside, Joe Sbarra – and we want them knocking on the door for the first team when called upon," said McCann.

"We ain't just going to get to where we want to be with 12, 13, 14 players, you need a 23, 24, 25-man squad and strength in depth.

"Hursty and Harry Clifton (who also scored) came off the bench and made an impact almost straight away. We needed some energy."