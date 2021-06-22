Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka in for England's Euro 2020 game against Czech Republic

RETURN: Harry Maguire

The Three Lions have already qualified for the knockout stages but victory will see them stay at Wembley in the last 16.

It will be Manchester United captain Maguire's first football since injuring ankle ligaments against Scotland, and Tyrone Mings is unfortunate to step down. Walker, who started against Croatia, takes the place of Reece James.

With Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell isolating as a Covid-19 precaution and Phil Foden on a booking, Jack Grealish makes his first start of the tournament. Like Maguire, Bukayo Saka is playing his first football of any description in the tournament.

As well as the two players isolating, Foden has not been selected for the bench.

Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale is there, along with Sheffield-born Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

ENGLAND: Pickford; Walker, Maguire, Stones, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Saka, Grealish, Sterling; Kane.

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Johnstone, Henderson, Rashford, Trippier, Mings, Coady, Sancho, Calvert-Lewin, White, James, Bellingham.