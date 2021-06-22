Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka in for England's Euro 2020 game against Czech Republic

Yorkshiremen Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire start for England, who have made four changes for tonight's final group game against the Czech Republic.

By Stuart Rayner
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 6:52 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 7:34 pm
RETURN: Harry Maguire

The Three Lions have already qualified for the knockout stages but victory will see them stay at Wembley in the last 16.

It will be Manchester United captain Maguire's first football since injuring ankle ligaments against Scotland, and Tyrone Mings is unfortunate to step down. Walker, who started against Croatia, takes the place of Reece James.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

With Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell isolating as a Covid-19 precaution and Phil Foden on a booking, Jack Grealish makes his first start of the tournament. Like Maguire, Bukayo Saka is playing his first football of any description in the tournament.

As well as the two players isolating, Foden has not been selected for the bench.

Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale is there, along with Sheffield-born Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

ENGLAND: Pickford; Walker, Maguire, Stones, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Saka, Grealish, Sterling; Kane.

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Johnstone, Henderson, Rashford, Trippier, Mings, Coady, Sancho, Calvert-Lewin, White, James, Bellingham.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click HERE to subscribe.

Harry MaguireJack GrealishBukayo Saka