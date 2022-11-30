Gareth Southgate believes there is more belief within in his current England squad compared to the one who reached the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Three Lions secured passage to the knockout stages as Group B winners courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Wales on Tuesday night and will play Senegal on Sunday, who beat Ecuador 2-1 in a gripping Group A clash to claim their place as runners-up behind the Netherlands.

England have excelled in major tournaments under Southgate as they followed up their fourth-place finish in Russia with a heartbreaking defeat to Italy on penalties in the delayed Euro 2020 final.

Southgate believes they are experiences which put his side in good stead as they look to overcome their first knockout hurdle against the African champions on Sunday night.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: Declan Rice of England leads the celebrations as Phil Foden is congratulated on scoring the second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and England at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

“Definitely compared to Russia, I think there’s a different mentality about the whole group. There’s more belief,” said Southgate.

“Our objectives are different. In Russia, we were just thinking about, ‘Could we win a knockout game?’ There’s more expectation now, but more confidence and more experience of big matches.

“I don’t know if we’re ahead of where we were last summer, but definitely we’re pleased that the first objective is achieved.

“The spirit of the team is good, we’ve got most of the group on the pitch, which is fabulous for the dynamic of the group and actually no yellow cards I think as well, which is a really good position for us.”

Of the challenge posed by Senegal, who will be without talismanic captain Sadio Mane, he added: “Senegal will be tough. I saw them play Iran in Vienna about two months ago and they were very well organised, they’ve got a lot of good individual players.

“Of course, a lot of players playing in the big European leagues and the expectations now will rise of course, which is brilliant. We’d have given everybody a great night at home, which we want, so we’ve got we’ve got to handle that.”

Latest World Cup odds (correct as of 11am, November 30, 2022)

France – 11/2

Spain – 7/1

England – 15/2

Argentina – 8/1

Portugal – 11/1

Germany – 12/1

Netherlands – 16/1

Belgium – 50/1

Denmark – 50/1

Croatia – 66/1

USA – 80/1

Uruguay – 80/1

Poland – 100/1

Serbia – 100/1

Switzerland – 100/1

Mexico – 150/1

Morocco – 150/1

Senegal – 150/1

Japan – 200/1

Ghana – 250/1

Australia – 1000/1

Saudi Arabia – 1000/1

South Korea – 1000/1

Cameroon – 2000/1

