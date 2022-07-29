The veteran defender, 35, a free agent after leaving Middlesbrough at the end of last season, has become the club’s eighth summer arrival.

Rotherham is Peltier’s fifth Yorkshire club following previous spells at Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Boro, alongside a brief loan stint at Hull City.

Warne has also revealed that he is ‘pretty close’ to bringing in one midfielder before Saturday’s Championship opener with Swansea City.

Nap hand: Former Middlesbrough defender Lee Peltier has joined Rotherham United. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

He is hoping to add another player in the middle of the park in the near future, with one deal being a permanent one and the other being on loan.

It is unlikely that the club will bring in another striker before the weekend.

On Peltier, Warne said: “I played with Lee at Yeovil when he was a lot younger and it’s a bit like Shaun MacDonald and I thought that if I could ever sign him, then I would.

“I know exactly what he is like and I played with him and have seen him in the dressing room and tunnel and on the pitch.

Good footballer: Paul Warne is delighted to have signed his former Yeovil team-mate Lee Peltier for Rotherham. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“I have seen him in the worst moments when a team is losing and he is a leader, a fighter and scrapper – and a very good footballer. He can play in five positions and rightfully does not believe his career is over.”

Meanwhile, Warne has revealed that striker Tom Eaves should make an earlier than expected comeback from his calf injury and could be back within a matter of weeks.

Midfielder Ollie Rathbone (quad) should be available for the weekend, while wing-backs Cohen Bramall and Tolaji Bola are back in training and in the mix.