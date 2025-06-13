'Leader' Matty Pearson makes Doncaster Rovers revelation following Huddersfield Town departure

DONCASTER ROVERS have ended their search for a senior centre-half after bringing in former Huddersfield Town and Barnsley defender Matty Pearson.

Pearson, 31, has signed a two-year deal.

Keighley-born Pearson recently left Town after four seasons with the club after joining in the summer of 2021.

The no-nonsense centre-half, who was linked earlier in the window with Bradford City, will add seniority to a Rovers backline which will be without Tom Anderson, Joe Olowu and Richard Wood next term following their recent departures.

Ex-Huddersfield Town' defender and new Doncaster Rovers signing Matty Pearson, far right. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Pearson said: “I’m looking for regular football and to play in a winning team and that is hopefully what Doncaster Rovers is going to give me. I’m delighted to be here.

“The gaffer is a big pull. I first spoke to him eight years ago when he was at Peterborough and that sticks with you. I’ve always been looking to work with him some way or another.

“And with Doncaster winning the league last season and coming into League One, we both match. I can give that experience, the club is in League One and I think we can both push on.”

Pearson was a mainstay of the Town side who reached the play-off final in 2021-22 and made 135 appearances in his four seasons at the club. He also spent a season at Barnsley in 2017-18 prior to his move to Luton, where he was a key part of their third-tier title-winning season in 2018-19.

Grant McCann, manager of Doncaster Rovers. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Boss Grant McCann said: “I think he’ll be an excellent signing for the football club.