League 2 previews: Doncaster boss on new role for veteran duo and old friends as Harrogate Town aim to do themselves and Rovers and Bradford City a favour

THE respect and knowledge that seasoned Doncaster Rovers duo Richard Wood and Billy Sharp have accrued in EFL circles is pretty unsurpassed.

A combined four decades of experience and nine promotions gives you that.

For different reasons, both won’t be available on the pitch at Tranmere Rovers today; Wood is nursing an ankle issue and Sharp is suspended.

The pair will still be there on the Wirral in person, playing a different sort of role in another big afternoon for promotion-chasing Rovers.

Doncaster Rovers Grant McCann (Picture: PA)

Manager Grant McCann, who will assess Joe Ironside and Jay McGrath, said: "They came to the game at Salford, Woody, Billy and Jay. We’d have brought Joe Olowu, but he's still recovering.

"Billy and Woody will come with us (to Tranmere) and be a part of that group.

"Although they can’t be involved, they will be here and we will put them in different places in the stadium and get their opinions at half-time as their knowledge is great and they have seen it and done it.

"Having people like that in the changing room will calm people down or give people a kick up the backside if they need it. They are good people.”

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

McCann pits his wits against someone who he knows well in his former Scunthorpe captain Andy Crosby.

Rotherham-born Crosby, who also played for Rovers early in his playing career after being released by the Millers and then Leeds United, has performed a sterling job in pulling Tranmere away from relegation danger after stepping up following Nigel Adkins’ exit in late February.

His mission is not quite complete, with McCann’s fourth-placed side having their own imperative reasons for points today.

McCann added: "Crossa is a good guy and Joe Murphy is also there, who was our goalkeeper at Scunthorpe.

"They are good people, but we want to go there and get three points.

"He was a driven individual who has been waiting for his opportunity. I don’t know what happened at Port Vale, but he's got another at Tranmere and is grabbing the chance.

"For many years he was with Nigel Adkins and over the years, Nigel has been speaking to me saying: ‘I want Crossa to get a chance.’ I know Nigel will be really happy for Crossa that he has this opportunity, albeit disappointed he lost his own job."

Both Doncaster and Yorkshire rivals Bradford City will be hoping for a big favour from White Rose counterparts Harrogate Town today when they visit Walsall.

The Saddlers somehow remain in the automatic promotion places despite an appalling run of two wins in 17 games.

James Daly is pushing for a start for the Sulphurites.