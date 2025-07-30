THE go-to football show that covers ALL of Yorkshire’s Premier League and EFL clubs - Leeds United, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Harrogate Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On this week’s show, The YP’s football writer, Leon Wobschall, joins host Mark Singleton to preview the 2025-26 season for League One hopefuls Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United as well as our sole League Two representative in League Two, Harrogate Town.

They also assess the news this week that Danny Rohl’s long-expected departure from Sheffield Wednesday was finally confirmed and what needs to happen next at Hillsborough in order to get the club heading in the right direction again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.