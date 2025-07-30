League One and League Two Season Preview PLUS Sheffield Wednesday and Danny Rohl finally go their separate ways - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s show, The YP’s football writer, Leon Wobschall, joins host Mark Singleton to preview the 2025-26 season for League One hopefuls Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United as well as our sole League Two representative in League Two, Harrogate Town.
They also assess the news this week that Danny Rohl’s long-expected departure from Sheffield Wednesday was finally confirmed and what needs to happen next at Hillsborough in order to get the club heading in the right direction again.
