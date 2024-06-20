PETERBOROUGH United chairman and owner Darragh MacAnthony has scotched rumours that the League One club could resurrect their interest in Rotherham United defender Peter Kioso.

Kioso was recalled from a season-long loan at Posh in early January, having made a big impression during his time at London Road.

The Fen outfit made several attempts to bring the former Luton Town player back later on in the winter window and were tipped to make a renewed move this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But MacAnthony has confirmed that Posh have ended their interest in response to fresh rumours circulating about a renewed move for the 24-year-old.

Coventry City's Haji Wright (left) and Rotherham United's Peter Kioso battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match last March. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Posting on X, he said: "There is absolutely no truth at all. We moved on a long time ago. Good luck to him and his club. Let's stop for (a) last time talking about it.

"It was made quite clearly to us in Jan 'they' wouldn't sell to us so we have stopped putting energy into it.

"If he goes, I’d expect it to be (to) a Championship club. One player doesn't define us and every position is replaceable in time. So let’s move on."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millers boss Steve Evans has since revealed that he expects Kioso to move onto the second-tier ‘in the next few days’ after revealing ‘good interest’ in the player.

He commented: "There has been good interest in Peter from Championship level. There are a couple of clubs who have made offers and they are now sitting with the board for consideration.

"The kid wants to play Championship football and he is most likely going to be granted his opportunity, but I can’t second guess what our chairman and board are going to say to the offers that have been made.

"My recommendation is that the bids are at a level where, if I was making the decision, it’s good to make it happen, but I don’t make those decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the next few days I would expect him to be moving on if the board deem those offers to be acceptable.”

Kioso joined the Millers on a three-year deal in the summer of 2022 from Luton, but endured a frustrating and injury-affected first campaign at the club.

After suffering a groin problem in the early stages of his career in South Yorkshire, the luckless defender was then laid low by a separate ankle complaint.