League One club Rotherham United bring in eighth summer window signing after completing deal for Exeter City defender

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 18th Jun 2024, 16:39 BST
ROTHERHAM UNITED have signed Exeter City defender Zak Jules – who has become their eighth close-season arrival.

London-born Jules, 27, was one of the stand-out players at Exeter last term, in a season when he made 47 appearances for the Devon club.

He had been in talks about a new deal, but has now been convinced to join the Millers on a two-year deal.

Jules started his career at Reading and had spells at a variety of loan destinations before joining Macclesfeld Town in 2019.

Latest Rotherham United signing Zak Jules. Picture courtesy of RUFC.

He had later spells at Walsall and MK Dons, alongside a loan spell at Fleetwood before joining Exeter last summer.

His arrival follows on from the capture of midfielders Liam Kelly and Joe Powell late last month.Portsmouth duo Josh Rafferty and Sean Raggett, fresh from promotion to the Championship with Pompey, have also joined alongside striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, left-back Reece James and midfielder Shaun McWilliams.

