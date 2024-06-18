League One club Rotherham United bring in eighth summer window signing after completing deal for Exeter City defender

ROTHERHAM UNITED have signed Exeter City defender Zak Jules – who has become their eighth close-season arrival.

London-born Jules, 27, was one of the stand-out players at Exeter last term, in a season when he made 47 appearances for the Devon club.

He had been in talks about a new deal, but has now been convinced to join the Millers on a two-year deal.

Jules started his career at Reading and had spells at a variety of loan destinations before joining Macclesfeld Town in 2019.

He had later spells at Walsall and MK Dons, alongside a loan spell at Fleetwood before joining Exeter last summer.