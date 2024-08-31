League One outfit land former Leeds United forward on loan from Birmingham City despite Barnsley link
Birmingham have recruited heavily since their relegation to League One and in a major statement of intent, smashed the League One transfer record on deadline day to sign Jay Stansfield.
They also balanced out the attacking department with an outgoing, allowing Roberts to link up with Northampton on a season-long loan deal. He had been linked with Barnsley, but a move to Oakwell in the window’s final hours did not materialise.
Cobblers boss Jon Brady said: "Tyler is an attacking player who has a fantastic pedigree. The amount of football he has played at Premier League, Championship and international level speaks for itself and we think he will be a valuable addition to the squad with his ability and experience.
“His versatility is also important. He can play in a number of attacking positions and that gives us options. He travels well with the ball, he can break lines and he can both create and take opportunities.
"He is a technical player who is good on the ball and we are delighted to be able to welcome him in to the squad.”
Roberts spent five-and-a-half years on the books at Leeds, amassing over 100 appearances and adding a promotion to the Premier League to his CV. While he was not always a starter for the Whites, he enjoyed regular minutes during the famous reign of Marcelo Bielsa.
He was allowed to depart for Birmingham last summer, following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship. As the Blues fought in vain against their own relegation last season, Roberts made 17 league appearances.
Roberts also boasts international experience as a senior Wales international, although has slipped down the pecking order and is not currently in the Dragons ranks.
