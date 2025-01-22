League One promotion-chasers change manager ahead of trip to Huddersfield Town

Manager Ian Evatt has left League One promotion-chasers Bolton Wanderers by mutual consent ahead of Saturday's trip to Huddersfield Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In announcing the news, the Trotters wrote of the "legacy" the 43-year-old created in his four-and-a-half-years at the club, taking them to automatic promotion from League Two in his debut season, and winning the Football League Trophy in 2022-23. Last season he led them to the League One play-off final, where they lost 2-0 to Oxford United.

But after a god start to the season, form has tailed off since mid-December, with two wins in the last nine matches dropping them to ninth in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recent defeat at Rotherham United was soundtracked by regular chants of "We want Evatt out" from the away end.