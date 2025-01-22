League One promotion-chasers change manager ahead of trip to Huddersfield Town
In announcing the news, the Trotters wrote of the "legacy" the 43-year-old created in his four-and-a-half-years at the club, taking them to automatic promotion from League Two in his debut season, and winning the Football League Trophy in 2022-23. Last season he led them to the League One play-off final, where they lost 2-0 to Oxford United.
But after a god start to the season, form has tailed off since mid-December, with two wins in the last nine matches dropping them to ninth in the table.
The recent defeat at Rotherham United was soundtracked by regular chants of "We want Evatt out" from the away end.
Bolton are four points and four places behind Barnsley in the race for the play-offs, with fourth-placed Huddersfield a further six points ahead.
