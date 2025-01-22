League One promotion-chasers change manager ahead of trip to Huddersfield Town

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 10:06 BST
Manager Ian Evatt has left League One promotion-chasers Bolton Wanderers by mutual consent ahead of Saturday's trip to Huddersfield Town.

In announcing the news, the Trotters wrote of the "legacy" the 43-year-old created in his four-and-a-half-years at the club, taking them to automatic promotion from League Two in his debut season, and winning the Football League Trophy in 2022-23. Last season he led them to the League One play-off final, where they lost 2-0 to Oxford United.

But after a god start to the season, form has tailed off since mid-December, with two wins in the last nine matches dropping them to ninth in the table.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The recent defeat at Rotherham United was soundtracked by regular chants of "We want Evatt out" from the away end.

Bolton are four points and four places behind Barnsley in the race for the play-offs, with fourth-placed Huddersfield a further six points ahead.

Related topics:League OneIan EvattBolton WanderersOxford UnitedLeague TwoBoltonBarnsley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice