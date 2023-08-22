League One promotion odds: Bookmakers predict how promotion race will unfold for Barnsley FC, Derby County, Portsmouth, Oxford United and Bolton Wanderers
There are plenty of League One clubs eyeing up promotion this season.
The third tier was enthralling last season, playing host to some of the most dramatic EFL moments in recent memory.
League One’s only Yorkshire-based club, Barnsley, will be hoping to avoid heartbreak after being on the losing side in last season’s play-off final.
However, they will face stiff competition with the likes of Derby County and Bolton Wanderers hotly tipped for returns to the Championship.
Here are the Sky Bet promotion odds for every current League One club.
