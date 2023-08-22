All Sections
League One promotion odds: Bookmakers predict how promotion race will unfold for Barnsley FC, Derby County, Portsmouth, Oxford United and Bolton Wanderers

There are plenty of League One clubs eyeing up promotion this season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 12:08 BST

The third tier was enthralling last season, playing host to some of the most dramatic EFL moments in recent memory.

League One’s only Yorkshire-based club, Barnsley, will be hoping to avoid heartbreak after being on the losing side in last season’s play-off final.

However, they will face stiff competition with the likes of Derby County and Bolton Wanderers hotly tipped for returns to the Championship.

Here are the Sky Bet promotion odds for every current League One club.

Here are the promotion odds for every League One club.

1. League One promotion odds

Here are the promotion odds for every League One club.

150/1

2. Cheltenham Town

150/1 Photo: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

66/1

3. Northampton Town

66/1 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

66/1

4. Carlisle United

66/1 Photo: Paul Harding/Getty Images

