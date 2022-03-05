League One results: Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster Rovers all beaten

It all looked to be positive for the Millers as Dan Barlaser scored midway through the first half from the penalty spot as Daniel Harvie was sent off.

But the 10 men hit back in the second half through two quickfire goals from Harry Darling and Mohamed Eisa.

The result means Rotherham’s advantage over third is cut to seven points.

Milton Keynes Dons' Harry Darling scores their side's equaliser against Rotherham (Picture: PA)

Sheffield Wednesday’s recent run of good form came to an end as they lost 3-1 to struggling Lincoln City at Sincil Bank.

Former Doncaster striker John Marquis scored the first after three minutes and settled the game on 76 minutes.

Saido Berahino had earlier cancelled out the opener as the teams went in 1-1 at the break.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy scored Lincoln’s second.

Rotherham United's Dan Barlaser celebrates scoring their side's first goal

Relegation-threatened Doncaster Rovers were thumped 4-0 by Cheltenham Town.