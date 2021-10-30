League One results: Rotherham United hammer Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday concede late again as Doncaster Rovers' away troubles continue

Rotherham United 5 Sunderland 1

Rotherham leapfrogged fellow promotion hopefuls Sunderland with a stunning 5-1 victory.

Michael Smith and Freddie Ladapo’s doubles alongside Michael Ihiekwe’s header sealed the Millers the points over Lee Johnson’s 10 men following Aiden McGeady’s second-half dismissal.

Rotherham took a 10th-minute lead, with Smith heading into the far corner after a clever pass from Ladapo.

Sunderland struck back in the 24th minute, with Ross Stewart wriggling his way into the box and then driving a low effort beyond Josh Vickers.

Rotherham were back ahead on 41 minutes with Ladapo on hand to finish off from close range from Smith’s low cross.

The two-goal advantage came in the 53rd minute when Ihiekwe powered in from Shane Ferguson’s corner.

Sunderland were dealt a further blow in the 56th minute when McGeady lost his cool and received a second yellow card for lunging in late on Wes Harding.

Smith added further punishment as he headed in at the back post on 73 minutes from Rarmani Edmonds-Green’s cross.

It was five on 88 minutes with Joshua Kayode rounding Ron-Thorben Hoffmann and unselfishly supplying Ladapo a tap-in.

Cheltenham Town 2-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Matty Blair’s last-gasp goal earned Cheltenham a dramatic 2-2 draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

The full-back, whose dad Andy spent two years with the Owls, struck in the 91st minute.

Chey Dunkley looked set to be the second-half hero for Wednesday as they came from behind to lead 2-1 in the first meeting between the clubs.

Cheltenham had taken the lead in the 14th minute through Kyle Vassell, who finished well after Ellis Chapman’s effort was deflected into his path after a long throw-in from Sean Long on the left.

Wednesday threatened early on, with Lee Gregory denied by a block from Mattie Pollock in the third minute. But Bailey Peacock-Farrell had to save well from Long in the 12th minute.

Wednesday started the second half strongly, but Cheltenham nearly hit them on the break in the 61st minute, with Vassell and Dan Crowley combining to set up Kyle Joseph, but his attempted chip was easy for Peacock-Farrell.

Dunkley leapt highest to meet Barry Bannan’s corner at the far post in the 65th minute to make it 1-1.

Bannan was the provider again with a free-kick met by Dunkley and deflected past goalkeeper and boyhood Wednesday fan Scott Flinders by Blair in the 83rd minute.

But Blair made immediate amends by forcing Alfie May’s corner over the line to earn his side a point.

Charlton Athletic 4-0 Doncaster Rovers

Charlton secured their second consecutive win by hammering Doncaster 4-0 at The Valley on Saturday.

The hosts had the better of the opening exchanges and were rewarded for their bright start in the 22nd minute, Elliot Lee’s inswinging free-kick bypassing everyone in the box en route to goal.

The Addicks made it 2-0 in the 35th minute, Conor Washington scoring from the spot after Alex Gilbey was fouled in the box.

It was then very nearly three just moments before half-time but Ben Purrington could not quite touch the ball over the line following a goal-mouth scramble.

Ten minutes after the interval Jayden Stockley had another big chance, only for his header to go straight at Pontus Dahlberg.

But Stockley made amends in the 63rd minute, on hand to touch home from point-blank range after Dahlberg spilled Lee’s free-kick.

A brilliant performance from Johnnie Jackson’s side was capped with yet another goal, Purrington getting in on the act to make it 4-0 in the 71st minute as Charlton cruised to victory.

Elsewhere, Plymouth moved two points clear at the top of League One after coming from behind to stretch their unbeaten run to 15 games with a 2-1 win over Ipswich.

Goals either side of half-time from Luke Jephcott and Conor Grant turned the game in Argyle’s favour after Tractor Boys defender George Edmundson gave the visitors an early lead at Home Park.

Wigan climbed into second spot courtesy of a 2-0 success over 10-man Burton.

James McClean and Curtis Tilt registered for the Latics, either side of Jonny Smith’s 15th-minute red card for a raised boot.

Wycombe lost ground at the top, slipping below Wigan on goal difference after surrendering a two-goal lead in an eventful 3-3 draw at lowly Fleetwood.

Goals from Brandon Hanlan, Adebayo Akinfenwa and Sam Vokes had the Chairboys in control following Danny Andrew’s opener but the hosts hit back through quick-fire second-half strikes from Joe Garner and Shayden Morris.

Oxford complete the play-off places following a 3-1 win at home to Morecambe.

Despite missing a penalty through James Henry, goals from Steve Seddon, Mark Sykes and Matty Taylor earned the U’s victory, with Cole Stockton’s stunning volley proving to be a consolation for the Shrimps.

Mohamed Eisa, Matt O’Riley, a Donervon Daniels own goal and Max Watters’ late finish did the damage for the Dons, with Chris Long briefly drawing Alex level. Eisa also missed from the spot at Gresty Road.

Portsmouth picked up only a second win in 12 league outings after John Marquis claimed the only goal in a 1-0 success over Bolton at Fratton Park.

Cambridge halted a seven-match winless run thanks to Jensen Weir earning a 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.