Charlton Athletic are set to confirm Dean Holden as their new manager, ending a two-week search to replace Ben Garner.

Earlier this month, Athletic sacked Garner after just six months in charge with the club sitting 17th in League One. The south London side had won just five of their 20 matches under Garner, and club owner Thomas Sandgaard said the form had left the club in a situation where they “had to act”.

Holden is poised to take the reins at the Valley ahead of League Cup clash against Brighton and Hove Albion. He had been interviewed for the Rotherham United position following Paul Warne’s departure for Derby County earlier this year. He also had a short loan spell at the Millers in 2010.

The 43-year-old made over 350 appearances during his playing career, representing the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Oldham Athletic, Peterborough United and Shrewsbury Town.

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 08: Dean Holden, Assistant Manager of Stoke City gestures during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Stoke City at Oakwell Stadium on March 08, 2022 in Barnsley, England. This game has been rescheduled due to Covid-19 and was originally planned on 12th January, 2022. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Holden took up his first managerial position in November 2014 as he joined Oldham as first-team coach. He had a 41-game spell in charge at Bristol City between July 2020 and February 2021.

He won 18 games, drew five and lost the other 18. He was caretaker coach at Stoke City earlier this season, winning his only game in charge against Blackburn Rovers. He left the club as Alex Neil was appointed.

Holden had been linked with a move to Bramall Lane as part of Paul Heckingbottom’s backroom staff but the Blades boss said last month there had been no contact with the former Peterborough player.