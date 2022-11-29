Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth will take part in the first ‘EFL Innovation Game’ on Sky Sports on Sunday afternoon.

The League One clash – which kicks off at 12.30pm – will be broadcast on Sky Sports but with several new features not usually seen during live broadcast of Football League fixtures.

Coverage of the match will include additional features such as dressing room footage, on-pitch audio and other behind-the-scenes access while Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth and his Portsmouth counterpart Danny Cowley will conduct interviews at half-time and during the second half.

Ainsworth described the move as a “brilliant initiative”, adding: “We’re thrilled that Wycombe Wanderers have been invited to take part in what is a pioneering and potentially game-changing way for football fans to enjoy a live broadcast.

HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: General view outside the stadium ahead of the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Wycombe Wanderers and Bristol City at Adams Park on August 24, 2022 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“It will help showcase both clubs to a much wider audience, and it’ll be a fantastic advert for the EFL and League One football, particularly while there’s lots of attention on events out in Qatar.”

Portsmouth chief executive, Andrew Cullen said: “Portsmouth Football Club are delighted to be selected and involved in this innovative broadcast. We look forward to providing fans with a closer look at what occurs on a matchday, as well as working in partnership with the EFL to develop new forms of content for broadcasters, supporters and viewers.”

