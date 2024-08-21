League One sacking: Huddersfield Town, Barnsley FC and Rotherham United's promotion rivals make early change

One of Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and Rotherham United’s rivals has made the first managerial move in League One.

Blackpool have sacked head coach Neil Critchley, the Sky Bet League One club have announced.

The Tangerines have opened the season with back-to-back defeats after missing out on promotion last season.

Critchley actually guided Blackpool to promotion to the Championship in 2021, and returned to Bloomfield for a second spell last year.

Sacked: Blackpool manager Neil Critchley. (Picture: Tim Markland/PA Wire)

A club statement read: “Blackpool Football Club can announce that Neil Critchley has today been relieved of his duties as head coach. Assistant head coach Mike Garrity has also left the club.”

Owner Simon Sadler said: “Neil’s dedication, commitment and tireless work ethic have been a real credit to the club. Despite his best efforts over the past 12 months, there have been a number of disappointing results and performances which means that a change is needed to give the club every possible chance of competing at the top end of the division this season.”

Blackpool were beaten 2-1 at Crawley in their opening game of the season and lost 3-0 at home to Stockport at the weekend.

They finished eighth in League One last season, three points off the play-off places.

Richard Keogh will take charge for Saturday’s trip to Cambridge.