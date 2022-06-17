The Liverpool-born player, who has represented the Republic of Ireland up to under-21 level, joined the SPL giants in June 2019 after leaving Bolton Wanderers, for whom he made ten appearances.

Connell joined Bolton's youth ranks at the under-nines age group and broke into the first-team picture under Phil Parkinson during the 2018-19 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Bolton beset by administration problems in 2019, the schemer was allowed to leave for Celtic for a small fee.

Latest Barnsley signing Luca Connell. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

While on the books at Celtic, Connell spent two loan spells across Glasgow at Queen's Park and helped the club to back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship, making 43 appearances for the Hampden Park outfit.

He was recently released by the Hoops.

The left-sided player, whose arrival follows on from the capture of New Zealand international keeper Jamie Searle, said: “I’m over the moon to finally get it done.

“Over the years, there’s been some speculation about it happening, but I’m finally here and I’m happy to be a Barnsley player.

“My agent is from Barnsley, so he’s told me about the history of the club. He brought (Conor) Hourihane and (Kieran) Tripper to the club, so there’s high standards.

"I just know that we need to bounce back to get this club back where it belongs."