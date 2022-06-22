Cundy, who turned down fresh terms at Ashton Gate - with his existing deal running out at the end of this month - is well known to Reds head coach Michael Duff, who monitored him during his time at Bath City before moving to the Robins in 2019.

The 6ft 2in right-sided defender made a first-team breakthrough at the end of last season, making 14 first-team appearances.

But despite showing promise, a lack of regular game-time and the plethora of defensive options at Bristol helped Cundy arrive at the decision to move on.

New Barnsley signing Robbie Cundy. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

Oxford-born Cundy said: "I’m delighted to be here.

"It’s been in the pipeline for a few weeks now. I’m happy to get it over the line and I can’t wait to get started.

"First and foremost, I’m a defender. I’m going to win my headers. I like to play out when I can and hopefully, we can do that this season."

Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad added: “We are happy that we have secured Robbie’s services, despite interest from other clubs.

Cundy, who has signed a two-year deal. Credit: Barnsley FC

"Robbie brings Championship experience with him and provides us with another option in the defensive positions.

"He has proven in the past that he can overcome adversity and will add leadership qualities to the group."

"We wish him the best of luck in his time here at Oakwell.”

Cundy has spent a number of loan spells away from City at the likes of Exeter, Torquay, Cambridge and Gillingham.

Earlier in his career, he appeared in non-league circles for the likes of Bath City and Gloucester City, having started his career at Oxford United.