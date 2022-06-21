Reports in the West County say that the 25-year-old is undergoing a medical with the League One club ahead of signing a three-year deal.

Oxford-born Cundy has turned down fresh terms at Ashton Gate, with his deal expiring at the end of June.

The right-sided 6ft 2in defender made a first-team breakthrough at the end of last season, making 14 first-team appearances.

Barnsley target Robbie Cundy. Picture: Getty Images

But a lack of regular game-time and the plethora of defensive options at City has forced Cundy to accept that now is the time to move on.

Cundy has spent a number of loan spells away from City at Exeter, Torquay, Cambridge and Gillingham.

Earlier in his career, he appeared in non-league circles for the likes of Bath City and Gloucester City, having started his career at Oxford United.

Barnsley brought in New Zealand keeper Jamie Searle and former Celtic and Bolton midfielder Luca Connell last week, while their first significant departure is set to see Cauley Woodrow complete a move to Championship side Luton Town shortly.