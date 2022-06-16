League One side Barnsley sign New Zealand international keeper Jamie Searle

Searle, 21, has signed a two-year deal and will officially join on July 1.

The 6ft 5in keeper most recently spent time with Swansea City, after first moving to English football from his native New Zealand back in 2019 to join Aston Villa.

Searle started his career with Kiwi side Melville United before moving to Villa. He has also been capped at under-23 level.

New signing Jamie Searle. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

Searle said: “I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s been a while coming. To really go out there and show what I can do is really what I’m looking forward to.

“I want to make my debut, play as many games as I can and do as well as I can for the club.

"For the club, it’s to get back to the Championship. That’s everyone’s goal.”

Barnsley chief executive officer, Khaled El-Ahmad added: “We are happy that Jamie has decided that Barnsley is the best place for him to take the next step in his career and