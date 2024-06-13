League One side Huddersfield Town call off friendly against Yorkshire opponents York City

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN'S scheduled pre-season friendly at National League side York City has been cancelled.

The game was set to be played at the LNER Community Stadium on Wednesday, July 3 - but it has now been mutually cancelled after an agreement between the two clubs was reached.

It comes after Town elected to call off another midweek friendly, against non-league Alfreton, with head coach Michael Duff having prioritised a full week of pre-season training at the club's Canalside base.

The Terriers’ opening friendly takes place at local non-league side Emley AFC on Saturday, June 29 (3pm) and they make the trip to Nethermoor Park to face Guiseley on Saturday, July 6 (3pm).

The West Yorkshire outfit have also pencilled in a friendly against Harrogate Town at the EnviroVent Stadium on Saturday, July 13 (3pm).

Duff’s side will head to the Austrian Alps for a pre-season training camp between July 20 and 29.