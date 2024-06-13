League One side Huddersfield Town call off friendly against Yorkshire opponents York City
The game was set to be played at the LNER Community Stadium on Wednesday, July 3 - but it has now been mutually cancelled after an agreement between the two clubs was reached.
It comes after Town elected to call off another midweek friendly, against non-league Alfreton, with head coach Michael Duff having prioritised a full week of pre-season training at the club's Canalside base.
The Terriers’ opening friendly takes place at local non-league side Emley AFC on Saturday, June 29 (3pm) and they make the trip to Nethermoor Park to face Guiseley on Saturday, July 6 (3pm).
The West Yorkshire outfit have also pencilled in a friendly against Harrogate Town at the EnviroVent Stadium on Saturday, July 13 (3pm).
Duff’s side will head to the Austrian Alps for a pre-season training camp between July 20 and 29.
They will be based at Bad Häring close to the German border and will play some friendlies while on tour, with the opponents to be revealed in due course.
