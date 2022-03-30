A number of sides will be hoping to seal a play-off place while the top two, Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United, will be aiming to stay ahead of the chasing pack and secure promotion to the Championship.
There have been a number of fine individual performers in the Rotherham side this season, with four Millers players making the cut in our best XI of the campaign.
One Sheffield Wednesday man is named while players from Wycombe Wanderers, Sunderland, MK Dons, Oxford United and Accrington Stanley are also included.
With the majority of sides having to play six or more games before the end of the campaign, the team could look different come the end of April.
For outfield players, only those who have played in 30 or more games have been considered for selection.
So, here is our League One Team of the Season so far in a 3-4-1-2 formation, see if you agree...