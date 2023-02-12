Plymouth returned to the top of the League One table thanks to a 3-1 victory over Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon.

Argyle, who had won only one of their previous four matches, took the lead through Sam Cosgrove in the 24th minute, with Finn Azaz grabbing the second 20 minutes from time. Portsmouth threatened a comeback when Reeco Hackett-Fairchild netted in the 79th minute but Ryan Hardie made sure in stoppage time.

Plymouth overtook Sheffield Wednesday, whose six-match winning run in the league came to an end with a 2-2 draw against third-placed Ipswich. Wednesday opened the scoring through Michael Smith in the 27th minute and George Byers doubled the lead seven minutes later.

But Nathan Broadhead halved the deficit two minutes before half-time and Leif Davis levelled matters in the 51st minute. Fourth-placed Bolton were the biggest winners of the day, Dion Charles netting a hat-trick in a 5-0 thumping of play-off chasing Peterborough.

Ricardo Santos scored the first and last goals, with Charles grabbing a nine-minute treble either side of half-time, two of them from the penalty spot. Derby were beaten in the league for the first time since October, falling to a 3-2 loss at Wycombe, who climb to seventh.

Sam Vokes gave the hosts the lead in the 11th minute and it stayed that way until midway through the second half when James Collins equalised. A Lewis Wing double looked to have secured the points for Wanderers but a fine strike from Lewis Dobbin in the 89th minute ensured a nervy finish.

Shrewsbury are level on points with Wycombe after defeating Port Vale by the same scoreline. They fell behind to an early goal from Dennis Politic but led 3-1 at the break through efforts from Chey Dunkley, Luke Leahy and Killian Phillips. Jamie Proctor pulled one back seven minutes after half-time but Shrewsbury held on.

Barnsley occupy the final play-off place after defeating Cambridge 2-0 despite losing Max Watters to a red card before half-time. Watters had given the Tykes the lead in the eighth minute but was sent off for an elbow in the 37th minute. It did not stop Barnsley extending their lead, though, with Jordan Williams grabbing the second in the 64th minute.

Bottom side Forest Green were denied a priceless win against fellow strugglers Morecambe. Rovers took the lead in the 81st minute through Jahmari Clarke but are still searching for a first victory under Duncan Ferguson after Cole Stockton made it 1-1 a minute from time. There were valuable wins for Burton and Fleetwood, who defeated Exeter and Charlton, respectively.

Sam Winnall scored a late winner for Burton in a 1-0 victory while Fleetwood claimed a 2-1 success. Shaun Rooney and Harrison Holgate scored either side of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s equaliser in first-half injury time and Charlton were reduced to 10 men late on when Ryan Inniss saw red.

A plastic water bottle struck referee Carl Boyeson in the face as he walked towards the tunnel at the end of the match. Lincoln defeated 10-man Bristol Rovers 1-0, with Regan Poole scoring before Ryan Loft was sent off for a foul late in the first half. Lewis Bate cancelled out Sullay Kaikai’s opener to earn Oxford a 1-1 draw at MK Dons while Cheltenham and Accrington drew 0-0.

Following the latest round of games, we have put together the best XI from the weekend’s action using ratings from WhoScored with four Yorkshire-based players making the cut. Take a look...

