A look at who stood out in League One over the weekend as the promotion race takes fresh turn

Barnsley were able to sit back and watch the rest of League One in action as the Tykes didn’t have a game over the international break. Sheffield Wednesday lost 1-0 to bottom of the table Forest Green Rovers in a shock result in Gloucestershire on Sunday afternoon.

The Owls have now lost back-to-back games as Plymouth Argyle leapfrog them to the top. Peterborough United beat Derby County 2-0, Exeter City thumped Accrington Stanley 5-0 and Portsmouth drew 2-2 with Port Vale in some of the other results.

Here is a look at the League One team of the week from the weekend with statistics via WhoScored...

1 . Will Norris, Peterborough Rating: 7.9 Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

2 . Nathan Thompson, Peterborough Rating: 7.4 Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

3 . Will Aimson, Exeter Rating: 8.3 Photo Sales

4 . Regan Poole, Lincoln Rating: 8.2 Photo: Jez Tighe Photo Sales