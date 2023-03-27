League One team of the week dominated by Exeter City, Peterborough United and Lincoln City - gallery
A look at who stood out in League One over the weekend as the promotion race takes fresh turn
Barnsley were able to sit back and watch the rest of League One in action as the Tykes didn’t have a game over the international break. Sheffield Wednesday lost 1-0 to bottom of the table Forest Green Rovers in a shock result in Gloucestershire on Sunday afternoon.
The Owls have now lost back-to-back games as Plymouth Argyle leapfrog them to the top. Peterborough United beat Derby County 2-0, Exeter City thumped Accrington Stanley 5-0 and Portsmouth drew 2-2 with Port Vale in some of the other results.
Here is a look at the League One team of the week from the weekend with statistics via WhoScored...