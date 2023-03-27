News you can trust since 1754
League One team of the week dominated by Exeter City, Peterborough United and Lincoln City - gallery

A look at who stood out in League One over the weekend as the promotion race takes fresh turn

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 27th Mar 2023, 10:17 BST

Barnsley were able to sit back and watch the rest of League One in action as the Tykes didn’t have a game over the international break. Sheffield Wednesday lost 1-0 to bottom of the table Forest Green Rovers in a shock result in Gloucestershire on Sunday afternoon.

The Owls have now lost back-to-back games as Plymouth Argyle leapfrog them to the top. Peterborough United beat Derby County 2-0, Exeter City thumped Accrington Stanley 5-0 and Portsmouth drew 2-2 with Port Vale in some of the other results.

Here is a look at the League One team of the week from the weekend with statistics via WhoScored...

Rating: 7.9

1. Will Norris, Peterborough

Rating: 7.9 Photo: Joe Dent

Rating: 7.4

2. Nathan Thompson, Peterborough

Rating: 7.4 Photo: Joe Dent

Rating: 8.3

3. Will Aimson, Exeter

Rating: 8.3

Rating: 8.2

4. Regan Poole, Lincoln

Rating: 8.2 Photo: Jez Tighe

