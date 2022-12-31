Two Sheffield Wednesday players feature in the latest League One team of the week – but there is no space for any Barnsley men despite their victory over Fleetwood Town.

The Owls will finish the year third in the table, only outside the automatic promotion places on goals scored following Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw at Portsmouth. Michael Smith was on target twice at Hillsborough as Darren Moore’s side beat Port Vale.

He netted from the penalty spot in the 30th minute and added a stunning second goal after 70 minutes. Across South Yorkshire, Robbie Cundy’s 86th-minute winner earned Barnsley a 2-1 victory at home to Fleetwood.

The hosts extended their unbeaten run to seven League One games as Cundy headed home late on after an Admiral Muskwe penalty had cancelled out James Norwood’s opener for Barnsley.

Following the latest round of festive fixtures in the third tier, we have put together the best XI from Thursday’s and Friday’s games using WhoScored ratings. Take a look...

1. Connor Ripley - 8.6 The Morecambe goalkeeper made seven saves as his side beat Accrington Stanley 2-0 on Thursday. Photo: Martin Rickett

2. Eiran Cashin - 8.6 The Derby County defender made nine clearances, two blocks and three interceptions as the Rams beat Cambridge on Friday. Photo: Bradley Collyer

3. Dan Scarr - 8.3 The defender scored Plymouth's only goal as they beat Wycombe 1-0. Photo: Cameron Smith

4. Macaulay Gillesphey - 7.4 The Plymouth man made three tackles, two interceptions and two clearances as his side claimed a narrow win over Wycombe. Photo: GLYN KIRK