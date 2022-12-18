Plymouth moved to the top of League One as goals from Niall Ennis and Sam Cosgrove secured a 2-1 victory over rock-bottom Morecambe at Home Park.

After Morgan Whittaker’s 44th-minute penalty was saved by Shrimps goalkeeper Connor Ripley, Argyle grabbed the lead with 20 minutes remaining when Ennis finished at the near post from a Ryan Hardie cross and Cosgrove then added a second after 84 minutes.

Anthony O’Connor pulled a goal back for Morecambe in stoppage time, but Steven Schumacher’s side held out for the win to go two points clear at the summit, replacing Ipswich. The Tractor Boys lost 1-0 at Wycombe, with Brandon Hanlan netting in the 40th minute.

Sheffield Wednesday are two points behind Ipswich in third after they drew 0-0 at Hillsborough with Oxford, who were denied victory when Cameron Dawson kept out a Josh Murphy penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Devante Cole scored in each half as fourth-placed Barnsley beat struggling Burton 2-0 at Oakwell, the Tykes’ fifth successive league victory. Bolton, in fifth, also won 2-0 at home, beating Exeter, with Conor Bradley and Dion Charles netting in the first half.

David McGoldrick scored a hat-trick as Derby moved into the play-off places with a 4-0 thumping of Forest Green at Pride Park. McGoldrick notched his treble, capped with an 87th-minute effort, after Nathaniel Mendez-Laing had put the Rams ahead five minutes into the contest.

MK Dons won in their first league match since sacking boss Liam Manning, triumphing 2-0 at Portsmouth. Bradley Johnson and Jack Tucker got the goals as the Dons, under Dean Lewington’s interim management, moved up a place to 22nd, swapping spots with Burton.

Charlton, also managerless after dismissing Ben Garner, led at home against Bristol Rovers before being defeated 2-1. Ryan Inniss headed the Addicks in front before the visitors hit back through a second-half brace from substitute John Marquis.

