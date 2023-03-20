A look at who stood out in League One over the weekend

Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday both continue their push for promotion to the Championship. The Tykes won 1-0 away at Wycombe Wanderers over the weekend to extend their run of form under Michael Duff.

The Owls are top of the table and drew 1-1 with Bolton Wanderers at Hillsborough on Friday night to get another point on the board. The pair play eachother at Oakwell on Tuesday night.

In the meantime, here is a look at the League One team of the week courtesy of statistics by WhoScored with a lot of rival players gaining recognition for their work at the moment...

1 . Matt Macey, Portsmouth Rating: 8.3

2 . James Bolton, Plymouth Rating: 8.5

3 . Harry Clarke, Ipswich Rating: 7.7

4 . Jack Tucker, MK Dons Rating: 8.1