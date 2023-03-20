News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
1 hour ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
2 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
2 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
4 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
5 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

League One team of the week includes players from Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion rivals Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town - gallery

A look at who stood out in League One over the weekend

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:15 GMT

Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday both continue their push for promotion to the Championship. The Tykes won 1-0 away at Wycombe Wanderers over the weekend to extend their run of form under Michael Duff.

The Owls are top of the table and drew 1-1 with Bolton Wanderers at Hillsborough on Friday night to get another point on the board. The pair play eachother at Oakwell on Tuesday night.

In the meantime, here is a look at the League One team of the week courtesy of statistics by WhoScored with a lot of rival players gaining recognition for their work at the moment...

Rating: 8.3

1. Matt Macey, Portsmouth

Rating: 8.3 Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Rating: 8.5

2. James Bolton, Plymouth

Rating: 8.5 Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Rating: 7.7

3. Harry Clarke, Ipswich

Rating: 7.7 Photo: Stephen Pond

Photo Sales
Rating: 8.1

4. Jack Tucker, MK Dons

Rating: 8.1 Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3