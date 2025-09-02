League One transfers: Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United seal deadline-day moves

Will Alves. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC

HUDDERSFIELD Town's 13th summer window signing is someone who will offer 'something different'.

That's the message from Terriers manager Lee Grant regarding attacking midfielder Will Alves, who has joined the club on a season-long loan from Championship outfit Leicester City.

Ahead of the deadline, renewed speculation was also linking Town with a loan move for Aston Villa’s Zépiqueno Redmond.

Alves, who had a spell on loan at Cardiff City in the second half of last season, played against Town in their EFL Cup tie against the Foxes last month.

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Tom Holmes of Luton Town reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers FC and Luton Town FC at Ewood Park on December 14, 2024 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The 20-year-old, who made his Leicester debut at the age of 17 in January 2022, is highly regarded by the East Midlands club with the homegrown product having represented England youth at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-20s level.

On Alves, Grant said: "We are really pleased to have Will in the building and feel he will be another really good addition for us.

"He gives us another good option in that frontline and he has ability to play across one or two positions which is super-helpful as well.

"We are excited to get working with Will.

"Will can play in both 'pockets' for us and I think the beauty of having another forward is having one who can help us across several positions, which is really nice.

"I see Will as an exciting player and somebody who can perhaps offer us something different.

"I wouldn't probably put him in a bracket of pigeon-hole him with anyone else we have got because one of the things we've been trying to be mindful of is having a point of difference and players that we feel can offer us different things at different times.

"We are going to need that over the course of the season and I feel like his ball-carrying and receiving is really exciting and I am looking forward to seeing that.

"He's another young player who we want to help on their journey."

Several deals at other League One clubs were in the process of going through as The Yorkshire Post went to press.

Rotherham United brought in a welcome new senior central defensive option after signing Luton Town centre-half Thomas Holmes on a season-long loan.

The arrival of Holmes, 25, brings an end to the Millers’ search for an experienced defensive leader in the middle of the back line, with their issues having been exacerbated by a significant quad issue sustained by Sean Raggett.

Holmes, a 6ft 1in stopper, has become the club’s 13th signing of the summer window for manager Matt Hamshaw.

Barnsley were pushing hard to sign former loan striker John McAtee from Bolton Wanderers as well as Derby County defender Jake Rooney, with both deals being loan moves.

Rooney, 22, has featured twice in the EFL Cup for the Rams this term, but is behind the likes of Danny Batth, Dion Sanderson, Matt Clarke and Craig Forsyth in the pecking order.