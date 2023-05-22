All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78

League One's 11 dirtiest players including Barnsley FC, Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic, Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town stars

League One is a competitive league and tensions can sometimes boil over.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 12:13 BST

A total of 1,945 yellow cards were dished out during the 2022/23 campaign and there were also 80 dismissals.

Using data sourced by Transfermarkt, The Yorkshire Post has assembled a list of the third tier’s ‘dirtiest’ players. The table has been compiled using a points system – a yellow card counts as one point, a sending off because of two yellow cards counts as three and a straight red counts as five.

Here are the third tier's 'dirtiest' players.

1. Dirtiest players ranked

Here are the third tier's 'dirtiest' players. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Photo Sales
14 points

2. 11. Marlon Pack (Portsmouth)

14 points Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Photo Sales
14 points

3. 10. George Dobson (Charlton Athletic)

14 points Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Photo Sales
15 points

4. 9. Josh Vela (Fleetwood Town)

15 points Photo: Henry Browne/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:League OnePortsmouthCharlton AthleticFleetwood Town