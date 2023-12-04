Barnsley sit seventh in League One – but where are they in the table of dirtiest teams?

The Reds have accumulated 31 points in the third tier, putting them just outside the play-offs. However, their position in the dirtiest teams table is rather different.

League One is a physical division and one that is hotly contested. Tensions boil over and the pace at which games are played means there are often late challenges.

Across the division, a staggering 884 yellow cards have been dished out. There have also been 29 straight red cards and 25 second yellows. Using Transfermarkt data, The Yorkshire Post has assembled a table of the division’s dirtiest teams.

The table uses a point system – a yellow card is one point, a yellow-red card is three points and a straight red is five.