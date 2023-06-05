All Sections
League Two attendances: How Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town, Stockport County and Swindon Town compared to rivals

Such is the strength of the footballing pyramid in England, there are clubs in the fourth tier attracting high attendances.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:09 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:10 BST

League Two may be a world away from the glitz and glamour of the Premier League but the strength of support for clubs from fans cannot be disputed. The 2022/23 campaign was a rollercoaster for many clubs, who were backed by fans through the highs and lows.

Here is every League Two club from last season, ranked by average home attendance with Transfermarkt data.

1. 24. Harrogate Town

2. 23. Salford City

3. 22. Rochdale

4. 21. Crawley Town

