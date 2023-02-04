League Two: Bradford City dealt late blow by Mansfield Town as Harrogate Town win and Doncaster Rovers are beaten

Alfie Kilgour headed in a stoppage-time equaliser for Mansfield Town to earn a 1-1 draw at play-off rivas Bradford City.

Kilgour nodded home Elliott Hewitt’s cross to cancel out Andy Cook’s first-half goal for the home side. Cook, starting his first game since Boxing Day, scored his 17th of the season when he headed in a corner from Adam Clayton.

Abo Eisa and Jamie Walker had good chances for Bradford before Cook’s goal. Mansfield manager Nigel Clough was forced into making three substitutions in the first 36 minutes after injuries to Louis Reed, Rhys Oates and Callum Johnson.

But they almost equalised right on half-time when Harry Lewis tipped Davis Keillor-Dunn’s header over the bar. Scott Flinders then pulled off a superb reflex save to claw away a deflected shot from Cook.

All three of Yorkshire's League Two sides were in action on Saturday afternoon (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

But Mansfield hit back strongly and Tolaji Bola cleared athletically off the line after Keillor-Dunn’s free-kick was flicked goalwards by James Perch. Kilgour clipped the bar with a header before burying a second effort to keep Mansfield’s one-point advantage on Bradford in the tight table.

Meanwhile, Harrogate ended a run of five games without a win in League Two after Paul Huntington’s late own goal earned them a 1-0 victory away at promotion-chasing Carlisle United.

The match looked destined to end in a goalless draw until the 82nd minute, when Huntington misjudged a pass back to goalkeeper Tomas Holy and sent it agonisingly across the line.

Third-placed Carlisle were seeking a fifth straight win and had the better of the first half, with Jordan Gibson, Crystal Palace loanee John-Kymani Gordon and leading marksman Kristian Dennis all coming close to breaking the deadlock.

The hosts could have gone into the break trailing, though, after Matty Foulds’ free-kick in the 43rd minute clipped the outside of the left-hand post and wide. Paul Simpson brought on January signing Joe Garner for Dennis just after the hour mark as Carlisle went in search of a winner, but Harrogate threatened to go in front again in the 68th minute with Danny Grant’s shot blocked.

Omari Patrick, a replacement for Gordon, was denied by Harrogate goalkeeper Pete Jameson 10 minutes later and Carlisle’s inability to take their chances eventually proved costly following Huntington’s own goal.

Elsewhere, Dan Dodds’ late strike gave Hartlepool United only a second win in seven League Two matches as they triumphed 1-0 at Doncaster Rovers. The hosts enjoyed much the better of the attacking play throughout, but struggled to break down Pools, who showed only glimpses of attacking threat before Dodds’ fine strike on 88 minutes.

Hartlepool boss Keith Curle named three of five deadline-day signings in his starting XI, which contained eight of their 11 new arrivals from January in total. Midfielder Harrison Biggins was Rovers’ main goal threat, with multiple chances in both halves. He hooked a shot wide from 15 yards and looped a header narrowly over the bar in quick succession while Kyle Hurst saw an effort blocked after good build-up play.