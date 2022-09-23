League Two club change kick-off time to tackle energy prices - in move that could be followed by other EFL clubs

The fixture was originally scheduled for 3pm but will now kick off at 1pm as the Stags bid “to mitigate the forthcoming, considerable increase in energy bills”.

The club said: “As part of these efforts, the earlier kick-off time will enable the club to discern whether significant savings can be made on floodlight usage and other energy costs.

Mansfield Town have brought forward their kick-off for next month’s home League Two game against Walsall in a bid to tackle escalating energy costs. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

“Moreover, following the trial of this change in kick-off time, the club will be able to better determine whether an earlier kick-off on a Saturday would have an affect on prospective attendances.”

A survey carried out by football reform group Fair Game over the last fortnight revealed 63 per cent of 40 clubs polled – including 12 English Football League teams – said they would consider earlier kick-offs to help reduce energy bills.

Earlier this month, Bradford City CEO Ryan Sparks said EFL games could be moved to 1pm during the winter months to help cut costs amid rising energy prices.

A typical household energy bill is set to rise to £2,500 a year from October 1, up from £1,277 this time last year. The rise was due to hit £3,549 a year before Government intervention.