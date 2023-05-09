GRANT MCCANN is the leading candidate to replace Danny Schofield at Doncaster Rovers with the League Two club having sounded him out about a return to the Eco-Power Stadium.

Schofield, whose tenure lasted just 201 days – less than seven months – has paid the price for Rovers' appalling form in the final third of the campaign with the South Yorkshire outfit now widely expected to opt for an experienced figure with a track record of success in the lower divisions.

McCann, who won the League One title at Hull City in 2020-21 and took Rovers to the brink of a Championship return in 2018-19, would fit the bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster lost on penalties in their semi-final with Charlton in May 2019 and while many Rovers supporters were upset when McCann left for Hull the following month, the club's demise since would mean that his appointment would prove a popular move with the club’s fanbase. The 43-year-old is keen to get back into management after a second spell at Peterborough United ended in early January.

Grant McCann. Picture: Getty Images

Rovers are now looking for their fourth permanent appointment in the space of just under two years.In a statement released on Tuesday morning, the club said that they hoped to announce Schofield's replacement 'within the next 10 days.'

McCann was quickly named as the early favourite in the betting.

Rovers are at their lowest ebb for almost two decades with their 18th-placed finish being their lowest since returning to the Football League in time for the 2003-04 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite an awful sequence of results in the final third of the 2022-23 campaign, which saw them win just twice in their last 16 matches, Rovers' under-fire owner Terry Bramall recently pledged to provide “a major injection of funds into the playing budget” to push for promotion next term in a bid to restore the club's fortunes. That ambition could well tempt McCann into a Rovers return.

Schofield's axing follows his earlier dismissal after an ill-fated 69-day spell at Huddersfield Town at the start of 2022-23. He left the Terriers in mid-September and was confirmed as head coach at hometown club Rovers just over a month later after the club sacked Gary McSheffrey.

On Schofield’s departure, chairman David Blunt said: “It is with the deepest regret that we have made this decision."Danny is a Doncaster lad and everyone at the club desperately wanted him to be a success here. His dedication, commitment and work ethic during his time at the club have been unquestionable.

"Whilst it is true Danny has not had the opportunities to build his own team, and the injuries have depleted the squad, we would have still expected to see a better turn of results than what has been achieved this season. In recent weeks, Danny has handled some difficult circumstances with the utmost dignity and has the respect and best wishes of all staff at Doncaster Rovers. We expect to announce Danny’s replacement within the next 10 days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad