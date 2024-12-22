League Two club sack former Liverpool midfielder ahead of Christmas games against Yorkshire clubs

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 12:32 BST
Fleetwood Town have parted ways with manager Charlie Adam ahead of a Festive games against Harrogate Town and Doncaster Rovers.

The former Liverpool midfielder took over at the League Two club on New Year's Eve last year but the Cod Army have won just one of their last 12 matches in all competitions, at home to Bradford City.

Fleetwood are 18th in the table – two points and two places above Harrogate Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’d like to personally thank Charlie for his commitment and professionalism over the last 12 months," said owner Jamie Pilley as the club announced Adam had " left the club with immediate effect."

He added: “He’s been a pleasure to work with but recent results meant we felt a change was necessary."

In all, Adam won 14 and lost 19 of his first 49 games in management.

Fleetwood host Chesterfield and Harrogate in Christmas week, before starting the new year at Doncaster Rovers.

The club have promised "a further update on the first team staff in due course."

Related topics:Charlie AdamFleetwood TownLeague TwoLiverpoolYorkshireFleetwood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice