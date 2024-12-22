League Two club sack former Liverpool midfielder ahead of Christmas games against Yorkshire clubs
The former Liverpool midfielder took over at the League Two club on New Year's Eve last year but the Cod Army have won just one of their last 12 matches in all competitions, at home to Bradford City.
Fleetwood are 18th in the table – two points and two places above Harrogate Town.
“I’d like to personally thank Charlie for his commitment and professionalism over the last 12 months," said owner Jamie Pilley as the club announced Adam had " left the club with immediate effect."
He added: “He’s been a pleasure to work with but recent results meant we felt a change was necessary."
In all, Adam won 14 and lost 19 of his first 49 games in management.
Fleetwood host Chesterfield and Harrogate in Christmas week, before starting the new year at Doncaster Rovers.
The club have promised "a further update on the first team staff in due course."
