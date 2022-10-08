League Two results: Doncaster Rovers rescue point against Leyton Orient as Bradford City and Harrogate Town are beaten

Doncaster Rovers 1-1 Leyton Orient

Harrison Biggins headed home to ensure a frustrating return to Doncaster for former boss Richie Wellens whose Leyton Orient side were held to a 1-1 draw.

Orient thoroughly dominated the first half and took the lead through Paul Smyth’s stunning overhead kick.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey looks on during the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Doncaster Rovers at Sixfields on August 27, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they could not press their advantage and were punished by improving Doncaster in the second half.

Idris El Mizouni and George Moncur both had good chances for Orient, who failed to create as many clear-cut chances as their dominance of the ball should have brought.

Rovers made three changes at half-time and improved, but not before keeper Jonathan Mitchell was forced to tip over from Moncur.

The hosts should have been level just after the hour when Ben Close forced Lawrence Vigouroux into a save and Reo Griffiths saw his attempt blocked by Rob Hunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

BRADFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 23: Mark Hughes, Manager of Bradford City looks on prior to the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Bradford City and Blackburn Rovers at University of Bradford Stadium on August 23, 2022 in Bradford, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

And the leveller did come on 76 minutes as Biggins headed home a superb cross from Kyle Knoyle.

Omar Beckles went close to putting Orient back in front with a header while Max Woltman was blocked out at the other end.

Bradford City 0-1 Stockport County

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stockport claimed their first away win since returning to the Football League to end Bradford’s unbeaten home record.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver looks on during the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Harrogate Town at Sixfields on April 18, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The Hatters had lost all five of their games on the road this season but stopped the rot with a deserved 1-0 win at Valley Parade.

Antoni Sarcevic signalled Stockport’s intentions by forcing a good save from Harry Lewis after two minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Chapman then hit the bar for Bradford and saw another cross-shot palmed away by Stockport goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros.

But the visitors were playing on the front foot, with strikers Paddy Madden and Kyle Wootton causing Bradford problems, and they took the lead from the penalty spot after 26 minutes.

Sarcevic was knocked over by Timi Odusina and Madden slotted home the spot-kick.

Manager Mark Hughes and assistant Glyn Hodges were both booked as Bradford grew frustrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitute Yann Songo’o poked wide from Tyreik Wright’s free-kick, but Stockport continued to defend resolutely.

And they nearly had a second goal when Ash Palmer’s close-range header was superbly kept out by Lewis, with Dave Challinor’s side good value for the victory.

Colchester United 2-1 Harrogate Town

Colchester secured their first League Two win under new boss Matt Bloomfield with a 2-1 victory over visitors Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts went ahead in the eighth minute when Kwesi Appiah latched on to Tom Dallison’s long punt forward and touched the ball past goalkeeper Pete Jameson before tapping into the empty net.

Frank Nouble came close to making it 2-0 in the 23rd minute when his far-post header from Luke Hannant’s deep cross rattled a post.

But Colchester did double their lead in the 37th minute when Nouble converted at the far post from Junior Tchamadeu’s low cross following a well-worked free-kick by the hosts.

Harrogate halved the deficit in the 57th minute through Alex Pattison, who finished clinically from close range after Danny Grant pounced on keeper Sam Hornby’s poor clearance and picked him out.

Advertisement Hide Ad