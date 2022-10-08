League Two results: Doncaster Rovers rescue point against Leyton Orient as Bradford City and Harrogate Town are beaten
There was mixed fortunes for Yorkshire’s three League Two sides on Saturday afternoon.
Doncaster Rovers 1-1 Leyton Orient
Harrison Biggins headed home to ensure a frustrating return to Doncaster for former boss Richie Wellens whose Leyton Orient side were held to a 1-1 draw.
Orient thoroughly dominated the first half and took the lead through Paul Smyth’s stunning overhead kick.
Most Popular
But they could not press their advantage and were punished by improving Doncaster in the second half.
Idris El Mizouni and George Moncur both had good chances for Orient, who failed to create as many clear-cut chances as their dominance of the ball should have brought.
Rovers made three changes at half-time and improved, but not before keeper Jonathan Mitchell was forced to tip over from Moncur.
The hosts should have been level just after the hour when Ben Close forced Lawrence Vigouroux into a save and Reo Griffiths saw his attempt blocked by Rob Hunt.
And the leveller did come on 76 minutes as Biggins headed home a superb cross from Kyle Knoyle.
Omar Beckles went close to putting Orient back in front with a header while Max Woltman was blocked out at the other end.
Bradford City 0-1 Stockport County
Stockport claimed their first away win since returning to the Football League to end Bradford’s unbeaten home record.
The Hatters had lost all five of their games on the road this season but stopped the rot with a deserved 1-0 win at Valley Parade.
Antoni Sarcevic signalled Stockport’s intentions by forcing a good save from Harry Lewis after two minutes.
Harry Chapman then hit the bar for Bradford and saw another cross-shot palmed away by Stockport goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros.
But the visitors were playing on the front foot, with strikers Paddy Madden and Kyle Wootton causing Bradford problems, and they took the lead from the penalty spot after 26 minutes.
Sarcevic was knocked over by Timi Odusina and Madden slotted home the spot-kick.
Manager Mark Hughes and assistant Glyn Hodges were both booked as Bradford grew frustrated.
Substitute Yann Songo’o poked wide from Tyreik Wright’s free-kick, but Stockport continued to defend resolutely.
And they nearly had a second goal when Ash Palmer’s close-range header was superbly kept out by Lewis, with Dave Challinor’s side good value for the victory.
Colchester United 2-1 Harrogate Town
Colchester secured their first League Two win under new boss Matt Bloomfield with a 2-1 victory over visitors Harrogate.
The hosts went ahead in the eighth minute when Kwesi Appiah latched on to Tom Dallison’s long punt forward and touched the ball past goalkeeper Pete Jameson before tapping into the empty net.
Frank Nouble came close to making it 2-0 in the 23rd minute when his far-post header from Luke Hannant’s deep cross rattled a post.
But Colchester did double their lead in the 37th minute when Nouble converted at the far post from Junior Tchamadeu’s low cross following a well-worked free-kick by the hosts.
Harrogate halved the deficit in the 57th minute through Alex Pattison, who finished clinically from close range after Danny Grant pounced on keeper Sam Hornby’s poor clearance and picked him out.
Jameson made a fine save to push over Hannant’s fierce effort and Harrogate substitute Warren Burrell then cleared a Hannant effort off the line after Jameson had denied Alex Newby as Colchester saw out victory.