League Two rivals of Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town sack manager over relegation fear

One of the teams fighting for their lives at the foot of the Football League have sacked their manager in a bid to save themselves.

Hartlepool have parted company with manager Keith Curle as they attempt to avoid relegation from League Two for the second time in six years.

The former Mansfield, Carlisle and Northampton boss has left the Suit Direct Stadium after winning just eight of the 29 games in all competitions for which he was in charge following his appointment in September.

Hartlepool United manager Keith Curle has been sacked by the struggling League Two club. (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Hartlepool United can this evening confirm the departure of first-team manager Keith Curle and assistant manager Colin West.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Keith and Colin and we wish them well for the future.

“The club will now move swiftly to appoint a successor to ensure the team has the best opportunity to maintain our Football League status.”