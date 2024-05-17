League Two side Bradford City announce 2024-25 pre-season schedule - including home friendly with Sunderland and an Austrian tour
City host the Wearsiders on Tuesday, July 30, their penultimate fixture of pre-season before the 2024/25 League Two campaign kicks off on Saturday August 10.
Graham Alexander’s side will head over to Austria in mid-to-late July and will be based in the Obertraun resort between Friday, July 19 and Thursday July 25. They will play a friendly against a local side on Wednesday, July 24, with the opponent to be named in due course.
City retain to pre-season training on Monday, July 24 and visit non-league Chorley in their opening friendly on Saturday, July 6.
Seven days later, the Bantams call in at one of Alexander’s former clubs in Scunthorpe United, on July 13.
After returning from Austria and facing Sunderland, City conclude their pre-season campaign with a trip to Altrincham on Saturday, August 3 - a week before the start of the league campaign.
A City XI will travel to Pickering Town on Tuesday, July 9, before taking on Bradford (Park Avenue) at the Horsfall Community Stadium on Tuesday July 23. The Bantams will also contest two behind-closed-doors training ground friendlies throughout pre-season.
