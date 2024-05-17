BRADFORD CITY will entertain Championship outfit Sunderland in their marquee friendly fixture this summer – with the League Two outfit to also visit Austria for a pre-season trip in July.

City host the Wearsiders on Tuesday, July 30, their penultimate fixture of pre-season before the 2024/25 League Two campaign kicks off on Saturday August 10.

Graham Alexander’s side will head over to Austria in mid-to-late July and will be based in the Obertraun resort between Friday, July 19 and Thursday July 25. They will play a friendly against a local side on Wednesday, July 24, with the opponent to be named in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City retain to pre-season training on Monday, July 24 and visit non-league Chorley in their opening friendly on Saturday, July 6.

Valley Parade, home of Bradford City AFC. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Seven days later, the Bantams call in at one of Alexander’s former clubs in Scunthorpe United, on July 13.

After returning from Austria and facing Sunderland, City conclude their pre-season campaign with a trip to Altrincham on Saturday, August 3 - a week before the start of the league campaign.