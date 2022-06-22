The game will kick off at 3pm and arrives the day after City return from a six-day warm weather training camp in the Spanish city of Murcia.

City, who return to training tomorrow, will open their friendly schedule with a trip to the Horsfall Community Stadium to face neighbours Bradford (Park Avenue) on Friday, July 1 (7.30pm) in the annual Tom Banks Memorial Trophy fixture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They make their first-ever trip to the LNER Stadium to face newly-promoted National League side York City in a friendly on Saturday July 16 (3pm).

Utilita Energy Stadium, home of Bradford City.

They welcome Championship outfit Sunderland in their first pre-season fixture the following Tuesday (July 19, 7pm) and head to Chesterfield on Saturday July 23 (3pm).

A City XI will travel to neighbours Eccleshill United on Tuesday 26th July (7.30pm), four days prior to the start of the regular campaign.