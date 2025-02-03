League Two sides Bradford City and Harrogate Town busy with ins and outs on deadline day
City sealed the signing of Blackburn Rovers’ custodian Joe Hilton – who will serve as back-up to number one Sam Walker – and brought back former loanee Romoney Crichlow.
Hilton has signed an 18-month deal with an option of a further year after joining from Blackburn Rovers.
Hilton, 25, had been down in the pecking order at Ewood Park and has not made a first-team appearance this term. He was out of contract in the summer.
The academy product has played just once for Blackburn throughout his career, with the majority of his game time coming on loan.
Crichlow is back for a second spell at City on a deal for the rest of the 2024-25 season – with the option of an extra year.
The one-time Huddersfield Town player joins from League One outfit Peterborough United, where he has had a difficult 18 months.
Crichlow joined Posh on a free transfer from Town in the summer of 2023 after spending the 2022-23 season on loan at City, where he impressed as the side reached the play-offs, making 41 appearances in all competitions.
Earlier this season, he linked up with National League side Dagenham & Redbridge on loan.
Striker Vadaine Oliver has joined Shrewsbury Town on loan for the rest of the campaign.
Harrogate made midfielder Ben Fox their seventh and last signing of a productive transfer window.
The 27-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half year contract after moving from Northampton Town.
Meanwhile, Stephen Duke-McKenna has joined Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone on loan until the end of the season.