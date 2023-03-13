Bradford City kept their run of form going with a 1-1 away draw against Newport County

Bradford City are hoping that this is the year that they can claw themselves out of League Two. Mark Hughes’ side are currently 6th in the league table.

Leyton Orient are top of the division and are joined in the automatic spots by Carlisle United and Stevenage. Northampton Town, Stockport County and Salford City then join the Bantams in the play-offs, with the likes of Mansfield Town and Sutton United also looking to get into the top seven below.

Here is a look at the team of the week from the fourth tier after the games over the weekend, via WhoScored...

Glenn Morris, Gillingham Rating: 7.3

Kane Smith, Stevenage Rating: 7.5

Conor Masterson, Gillingham Rating: 8.5

Coby Rowe, Sutton United Rating: 7.8