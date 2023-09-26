All Sections
League Two team of the week features Bradford City, Harrogate Town and Doncaster Rovers stars - gallery

Yorkshire dominates the latest League Two team of the week.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 10:10 BST

Six of the 11 players selected in the WhoScored team of the week currently ply their trade for one of the fourth tier’s Yorkshire-based clubs.

It was a good weekend for the county, as Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town all picked up wins.

Bradford completed a 4-1 rout of Newport County, Doncaster edged out Gillingham and Harrogate saw off Salford City.

Here is the latest WhoScored League Two team of the week.

1. League Two team of the week

Here is the latest WhoScored League Two team of the week. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 8.9

2. GK: Ben Hinchliffe (Stockport County)

WhoScored rating: 8.9 Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.5

3. RB: Brad Halliday (Bradford City)

WhoScored rating: 7.5 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 8.7

4. CB: Fraser Horsfall (Stockport County)

WhoScored rating: 8.7 Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

