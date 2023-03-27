A look who stood out in League Two over the weekend in the latest round of fixtures

Doncaster Rovers were beaten 2-0 at home by promotion hopefuls Northampton Town over the weekend. Danny Schofield’s side are now winless in their last three games in League Two.

Both Bradford City and Harrogate Town had a break from the action and didn’t play. The Bantams saw promotion rivals Stockport County and Salford City pick up wins, but Carlisle United were beaten away at Gillingham. Mark Hughes’ side play Grimsby Town at Valley Parade on Saturday.

Here is a look at the latest team of the week with statistics courtesy of WhoScored as the end of the current campaigns draws ever closer...

1 . Sol Brynn, Swindon Rating: 7.6 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Joe Kizzi, Sutton Rating: 7.2 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Dion Conroy, Crawley Rating: 8.0 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

4 . Niall Canavan, Barrow Rating: 7.6 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales