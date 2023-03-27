News you can trust since 1754
League Two team of the week including Swindon Town, Mansfield Town, Northampton Town, Gillingham and Barrow men - gallery

A look who stood out in League Two over the weekend in the latest round of fixtures

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 27th Mar 2023, 10:32 BST

Doncaster Rovers were beaten 2-0 at home by promotion hopefuls Northampton Town over the weekend. Danny Schofield’s side are now winless in their last three games in League Two.

Both Bradford City and Harrogate Town had a break from the action and didn’t play. The Bantams saw promotion rivals Stockport County and Salford City pick up wins, but Carlisle United were beaten away at Gillingham. Mark Hughes’ side play Grimsby Town at Valley Parade on Saturday.

Here is a look at the latest team of the week with statistics courtesy of WhoScored as the end of the current campaigns draws ever closer...

Rating: 7.6

1. Sol Brynn, Swindon

Rating: 7.6 Photo: Pete Norton

Rating: 7.2

2. Joe Kizzi, Sutton

Rating: 7.2 Photo: Pete Norton

Rating: 8.0

3. Dion Conroy, Crawley

Rating: 8.0 Photo: S Robards

Rating: 7.6

4. Niall Canavan, Barrow

Rating: 7.6 Photo: Pete Norton

